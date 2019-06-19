ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textiles, Industries Production and Investment, Abdul Razzaq Dawood Wednesday said that the incumbent government was taking all possible measures to promote regional trade and export-led growth of economy including furniture to bring the country out of quagmire of the multiple crises.

He expressed these views while talking to PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq, said a press release issued here.

He said that the government would give priority to promotion of export-led growth including furniture sector by enhancing exports and reduce dependence on imports, adding that it had identified many sectors that would boost exports from the country.

He further said that the good thing was that due to timely policies of the government, the economy of the country would improve in the months to come as Pakistani products were being exported.

Abdul Razak Dawood said that workers of this industry had great skills and potential and if used properly, Pakistan could become the best exporter of furniture.