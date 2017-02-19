Govt taking measures to promote games in country: Hussain Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): Minister for Inter-Provincial

Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada has said the government is taking

bold measures for promotion of games in the country.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said maximum facilities are

being provided to the national players.

He further said that schools and playgrounds in the entire

country have also been put on modern lines under the prime

minister’s vision.

Pirzada urged youth to actively participate in games and the

players who deliver would be rewarded.