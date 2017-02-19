ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): Minister for Inter-Provincial
Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada has said the government is taking
bold measures for promotion of games in the country.
Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said maximum facilities are
being provided to the national players.
He further said that schools and playgrounds in the entire
country have also been put on modern lines under the prime
minister’s vision.
Pirzada urged youth to actively participate in games and the
players who deliver would be rewarded.
Govt taking measures to promote games in country: Hussain Pirzada
