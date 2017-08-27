ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister on
National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui on Sunday
said the government was paying special attention to promote fine
arts in the country and measures were being taken in this regard.
As part of the steps, a National institute of Calligraphy
would also be established, he said talking to PTV.
He said art pieces of calligraphers would be displayed in
every public institution to promote calligraphy.
The Advisor said that artists and calligraphers who spread
their skills in all over the world and the government would sponsor
for their visits in abroad.
43 art pieces were brought from Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Turkey and
Jordan in the recently organized art exhibition in Pakistan, he said.
He said fun art play important role for the growth of positive
emotions and to explore mind of the human being.
Irfan Siddiqui said lack of fun art ultimately make the whole
society intolerant.
Govt taking measures to promote fine arts: Irfan Siddiqui
ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister on