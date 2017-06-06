Govt taking measures to increase exports volume: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engineer

Khurram Dastgir Tuesday said the government was determined to

increase country’s export volume and measures were being taken in

this regard.

Talking to PTV, he said the government had given many

incentives to exporters besides offering them a package by the

prime minister.

In recent months, there had been healthy growth in exports

and it would increase further in the near future, he said.

The minister said the government had managed to

overcome maximum part of energy crisis and terrorism incidents in

the country which would enhance investors interest and exporters

confidence.

He said the government, under the leadership of Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, was making all out efforts to

resolve issues of the people.

The government had also been exploring new international

markets in East Asia and Africa and getting positive results.

He said negotiations were also underway with Turkey and

Thailand for Free Trade Agreement which would provide Pakistan a

deep market access.