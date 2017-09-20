Gov’t taking measures to boost agriculture-led exports: Commerce Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile Muhammad Perviaz Malik on Wednesday said that Pakistan have
huge potential in Agriculture trade and local farmers would be fully
facilitated for increasing yield of crops.
“We are committed to provide modern technology and introduce
the best international practices for enhancing the Agri-trade with
regional countries and connect them with international markets,
Muhammad Perviaz Malik told APP after the dates’ festival organized
by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) here.
He said priority of the government was to bring
reforms in agro trade and it was also focussing on exploring
the new markets in region and across the globe.
Pervaiz Malik said the government was prioritizing to
facilitate the trade of different fruits, vegetables, dates and
other agro items and value addition in the sector.
The minister said Pakistan was the fourth largest grower of
date in the world and value addition was must for enhancing export
of the product.
Replying to a question,he said that value addition and
Infrastructure development in dates growing areas would increase the
employment opportunities and support for poverty alleviation in
Sindh, South Punjab, Khyber Paktunkwa, and Balochistan.
“We can attract the foreign investment through value addition
in agriculture, which also increases the country’s foreign
reserves,” Malik said.
He said the government had planned to form evolving
comprehensive strategy for providing the research facility and
introduce the modern technology for enhancing the yield of dates and
agro exports.
Replying to another question,he said that media and academia
would give awareness to the farmers for increasing the production
and export of the country.
He said the government is fully committed to promote and
growth of Agriculture sector in the country.
