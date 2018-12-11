Govt taking measures for reforming system: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was taking measures for reforming system.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that all the institutions including National Accountability Bureau (NAB), were working independently in the country.

The NAB was freely working and investigating the cases of corrupt people without any pressure, Usman said.

Its NAB responsibility to identify the corrupt elements involved in money laundering or any other illegal practices.

He said that those involved in plundering national money would face action of the concerned department.

Commenting on arrest of the PML-N leaders, he said NAB was also investigating the fake accounts of Khawaja Asif, adding that it might possible that he would face jail in days to come like Khawaja Saad Rafique.

To a question he said PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari had retired from politics, that’s why, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Hamza Shahbaz being seen in the country’s politics.

He said that the children of both the leaders were controlling the politics of their respective areas.

To another question he said PTI members always respected courts.