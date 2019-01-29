Govt taking concrete steps to strengthen national economy

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Tuesday said the incumbent government inherited destroyed economy when it came in to power however the concrete steps, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, were being taking to strengthen national economy and revamping all institutions of the country.

Longlasting country’s issues could not be resolved with in few months, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making efforts to eradicate menace of corruption from the country, adding that those involved in corruption would had to face the legal action.

The spokesman said that no democracy could run without accountability process.

Replying to a question, he remarked that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was a noble person but opposition was making continuously unnecessary criticism over the CM.

He hoped the economic condition of the country would be improved in coming few months.

Replying to another question, he said not a single youth programme was launched during previous regimes of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples party (PPP).

He said opposition had made the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairmanship as an issue of ego and stuck the Parliament affairs, adding that Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif should had to avoid PAC chairmanship on moral grounds.

To another query, he said the Prime Minister had clearly said that no National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) would be made in the country during tenure of PTI government.

He urged the parliamentarians to work collectively for strengthening the institution and to avoid personal attacks at this forum rather to use it for serving the people.