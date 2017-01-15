Govt takes steps for promotion of quality education: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Baligh-ur-Rehman has said government had taken commendable measures for the promotion of quality education.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, minister said the government has taken a number of steps to increase the reach and standard of education in the country.

Educational indicators have improved during the last three years, he said.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said number of out of school children has reduced and net enrolment rate at primary level has increased.

Besides, missing facilities are being provided at schools to facilitate the students.

Replying to a question, Baligh said the government would soon present a bill under which translation of Holy Quran will be taught from sixth to twelve classes in all government and private schools.

A law in this regard has been approved by cabinet and will soon be presented in the National Assembly, he added.