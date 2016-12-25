Govt striving to promote interfaith harmony amongst all religions: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has

stated that the present democratic government was striving to

promote interfaith harmony amongst all religions and

discourage discrimination on the basis of religion.

He said the role of Christian community in the progress

and prosperity of our country was unforgettable and their

patriotism was appreciated.

“We believe that Christian community will continue to

play a vibrant role in the progress and prosperity of their

motherland,” the President said in his message on the occasion

of Christmas.

The President extended heartiest greetings to the

Christian community in Pakistan and all over the world on this

joyous occasion, on behalf of the government and people of

Pakistan.

He said the Christmas festival was not only a day to

celebrate Jesus Christ’s birth but also to follow His

teachings of love, peace and tolerance.

“It is our responsibility to disseminate his universal

message to make the world a haven of peace,” he added.

The President said Jesus Christ was equally revered by

both the Christians and Muslims alike, and is regarded as the

chosen messenger of Allah Almighty.

“We believe that his teachings are a beacon of light not

only for Christian community but also for the whole humanity.”