Govt striving to promote interfaith harmony amongst all religions: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has
stated that the present democratic government was striving to
promote interfaith harmony amongst all religions and
discourage discrimination on the basis of religion.
He said the role of Christian community in the progress
and prosperity of our country was unforgettable and their
patriotism was appreciated.
“We believe that Christian community will continue to
play a vibrant role in the progress and prosperity of their
motherland,” the President said in his message on the occasion
of Christmas.
The President extended heartiest greetings to the
Christian community in Pakistan and all over the world on this
joyous occasion, on behalf of the government and people of
Pakistan.
He said the Christmas festival was not only a day to
celebrate Jesus Christ’s birth but also to follow His
teachings of love, peace and tolerance.
“It is our responsibility to disseminate his universal
message to make the world a haven of peace,” he added.
The President said Jesus Christ was equally revered by
both the Christians and Muslims alike, and is regarded as the
chosen messenger of Allah Almighty.
“We believe that his teachings are a beacon of light not
only for Christian community but also for the whole humanity.”
