Govt striving hard for promotion of handball: State Minister

FAISALABAD, Mar 15 (APP)::State Minister for Textile Hajji Muhammad Akram Ansari said that government is striving hard for promotion of handball at grass root level by arranging international standard event in Pakistan.

He was addressing the prize distribution ceremony of International Handball Federation (IHF) South & Central Asia Youth & Junior Trophy 2018 concluded at International Handball Court of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Thursday.

The state minister said Pakistan has no lack of talent and its players always proved their mettle at international level besides bringing laurel for the mother homeland.

He also appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Handball Federation and local administration for facilitating the handball players at Faisalabad and said that handball trophy in Faisalabad has promoted the soft image of Pakistan in the globe.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Salman Ghani, President Pakistan Olympics Association General (Retired) Arif Hasan and President Pakistan Handball Federation Muhammad Shafiq also spoke on the occasion.

Later, the Minister distributed prizes and trophies among the position holder teams. India youth and junior teams got first positions in their categories. Therefore, they were awarded cash prize of Rs 300,000 along with trophy each.

Similarly, Pakistan youth and junior teams got second positions and they were awarded cash prize of Rs 200,000 and trophy each whereas Bangladesh youth and junior teams were awarded cash prize of Rs 100,000 and trophy each over winning third positions in their categories.

City Police Officer (CPO) Athar Ismail, Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar, Vice Chancellor Sindh University Prof Dr Mujeebud Din, Chief Patron Pakistan Handball Federation Syed Abid Qadri, General Secretary Pakistan Handball Federation Javaid Iqbal Gill, former Vice Chancellor UAF Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

APP