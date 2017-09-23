Govt striving for export-led growth of national economy: Commerce Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sept 23 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce and

Textile, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik on Saturday said that the government

was striving to develop the national economy by enhancing country’s

exports profile.

“We are searching the emerging markets for increase our

export. After signing of Generalize System of Preference (GSP-

Plus), Pakistan’s exports increased by 38 per cent as of December

2016,” he told media after inaugurating the regional office of All

Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) here.

The minister said the government is committed for growth of

textile sector and Rs. 162 billion Export Enhancement Package

announced by government for growth of textile industry was aimed

at increasing the textile exports.

He said the government has fully supported the value addition

and modernization of textile sector for importing machinery.

Pervaiz Malik said that in future export enhancement package

would be increased, particularly for textiles sector.

On the occasion, Chairman APTMA, Aamir Fayyaz Sheikh said

that Pakistan required export-led growth for economic growth and

stability of the country.

The Chairman APTMA said the country’s export should be

increased to $ 50 billion for an effective economic growth

and prosperity of the country.

Textile industry contributed 60 per cent in total exports

of the country, which was considered backbone of economy, he

added.

The Chairman APTMA emphasized upon competitive business

environment to compete with regional competitor for enhancing the

country’s exports.

“We want to compete with the regional competitors including

India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Vietnam for enhancing the county’s

export to achieve the target of economic stability and growth,” he

said.

Aamir said that price of energy was an important element of

production particularly for spinning, weaving and processing

industry.

He said that availability of energy at regionally competitive

price was important.

He urged for providing ease of doing business in the

country.

He hailed Rs 180 billion “Export enhancement package” adding

the package would give huge relief to the textile sector for

enhancing the exports in the sector.

Chairman, APTMA stressed the need for proper implementation

of this package which also gave relaxation on the import of textile machinery for the

modernization and enhancing the capacity of the

sector.