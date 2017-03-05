Govt striving for bringing prosperity: Ranjha

SARGODHA, Mar 5 (APP): Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha Sunday said that the PML-N led government was utilizing all sources for bringing prosperity and progress in the country.

Addressing a Sui Gas supply ceremony at Chak Badla near here, Mohsin said that on the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, another Rs 720 million had been allocated for 51 villages of NA-65 for providing basic facilities like Sui gas , electricity and construction of carpet roads.

Ranjha said that the Punjab government had decided to release funds

Rs 2.5 million for each union council for soling of streets, drainage and transparent drinking water to facilitate far off areas and to strengthen local bodies .