Govt. strives for providing best treatment facilities to diabetic patients: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Friday said the government is taking strong measures for providing best medical treatment and facilities to the diabetic patients.

Considering the increased ratio of diabetic patients, he said, collaborative efforts of public and private sector are direly needed to get the desired results for combating disease.

Speaking at the Diabetic Center, he lauded the efforts of Chairman of Diebetic Center, Dr. Asjad Hameed and his fellows and said foreign qualified physicians are rendering valuable contributions for this institute here for the masses.

Irfan Siddiqui said such efforts portray positive picture of the country at international level and must be appreciated by the people.

Diabetes is spreading rapidly in the country however it is a positive sign that this institute is a first and unique treatment center in the country which would get the status of a full fledge hospital soon, he said.

Irfan Siddiqui stated that provision of quality health services to the masses is the prime responsibility of the state however keeping in view the current circumstances, private sector must join hands with the government for defeating spread of this disease.

He said, experts from private sector and philanthropists must play their due role in this noble cause.

On the occasion, Advisor to Prime Minister also took round of the different department of the institution and inquired after the health of patients and asked about the facilities provided to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Asjad said that he came to Pakistan every month for a week and serves the patients here.

This institute is providing medical care through latest technology and equipments to save the lives of patients.

The dedicated team of physicians of this institute has saved the legs of 1700 diabetic patients through operation, he said.

He thanked Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui for their interest and patronage for this cause and added that it gives them new enthusiasm and moral support.

Dr. Asjad said this is a pilot project which would be expanded to every nook and corner of the country.

He informed that the construction work of the first-ever Diabetic Hospital will be completed by December.