Govt spends over Rs 8 billion during last three year for workers welfare: Sadaruddin Rashdi

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (APP): Federal Minister for Overseas
Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Pir Syed Sadaruddin Shah
Rashidi said during the last three years present government has
spent over Rs 8.213 billion in different schemes and projects
for the welfare of the workers.
Talking to APP here on Monday, regarding the Labour Day, the
Minister informed that Rs 53.146 billion had been paid to the
pensioners during the last three years.
To a question he said the government was already working to bring
the reforms and upgrade the present laws of labour on the
international level.
Government was committed to bring the betterment in the living
standard of labourers across the country,he added.
He said that no society of the world could progress
without fulfilling the requirements of its workers.
He said that human resources have basic role in the socio-
economic development of the every country, adding that all the possible
steps would be taken for the social welfare and development of the
workers.