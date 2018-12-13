Govt shows flexibility in appointing PAC chairman: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had showed great flexibility for resolving the deadlock regarding the appointment of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman for

smooth functioning of the parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, he said after the appointment of the PAC chairman the legislation process

would restart in the National Assembly and Chairman of Senate standing committees and other committees would be appointed to carry out legislation.

Replying to a question, he said there would be no comprise over the accountability process in the country and the deadlock was resolved on the condition that the accounts of previous government would be monitored by a senior member of the PTI, and remaining accounts by the PAC Chairman.

Responding to another question, he said the decision regarding PAC Chairman was taken in consultation with the senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. It was important to continue the legislation process of the National Assembly, he added.