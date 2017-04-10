Gov’t seriously highlighting Kashmir issue at int’l forums: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik
Malik Monday said the present government was seriously highlighting Kashmir issue at national and international forums.
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had courageously highlighted
Indian atrocities and barbarism on innocent Kashmiris at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), he said talking to a private news channel.
He said the government had sent parliamentarians delegations
to different countries aimed at projecting Pakistan’s stance and
point of view regarding Indian gross human rights violation in the
occupied valley.
Dr Musadik Malik said Pakistan had showed its reservations
and displeasure with Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan on
arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadev in Balochistan.
Decision of execution had given by the courts as per law and
the constitution, he added.
Replying to a question, he said Pakistan valiant armed
forces had been protecting the soil and defeating terrorists in
their nefarious designs.
The spokesman said terrorists and militants would be dealt with
an iron hand.
