Gov’t seriously highlighting Kashmir issue at int’l forums: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik

Malik Monday said the present government was seriously highlighting Kashmir issue at national and international forums.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had courageously highlighted

Indian atrocities and barbarism on innocent Kashmiris at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the government had sent parliamentarians delegations

to different countries aimed at projecting Pakistan’s stance and

point of view regarding Indian gross human rights violation in the

occupied valley.

Dr Musadik Malik said Pakistan had showed its reservations

and displeasure with Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan on

arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadev in Balochistan.

Decision of execution had given by the courts as per law and

the constitution, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan valiant armed

forces had been protecting the soil and defeating terrorists in

their nefarious designs.

The spokesman said terrorists and militants would be dealt with

an iron hand.