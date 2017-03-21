Govt serious in announcing 9th NFC Award: Senate informed

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): The Senate on Tuesday was informed that the government was serious in announcing 9th NFC Award and deliberations for it had already started.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told the House that the National Finance Commission (NFC) was constituted on April 24, 2015 and on April 28 its first meeting was held where four working groups were formed.

He said the last session of the commission was held on December 12, 2016 and as soon as it members evolved consensus, the new Award would be announced.

Sassui Palijo and Mukhtiar Ahmed Dhamra had drawn the attention of the Minister for Finance, Revenue, Statistics and Economic Affairs Division towards delay in the announcement of 9th NFC Award.

The minister said the government was serious in announcing the Award. However, it could not be announced until and unless the provinces reached consensus on the distribution of resources.

Moreover, he said, the ongoing census would also have an impact on the Award as new number of people living in the provinces was going to be ascertained through it and the new Award announced after census would be more authentic.

Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani and Leader of Opposition in the Senate Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan claimed that delay in announcement of the Award was willful.

The minister dispelled the impression of willful delay in the Award and said the Commission had been constituted and deliberations were going on.

Since the movers of the calling attention notice and the Leader of the Opposition announced to walk out of the House, the minister said, “If anybody desires that the Award should be announced right now, it is not possible. Deliberations are on and consensus is required to announce the Award, acceptable to all parties.”