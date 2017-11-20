Govt seeks 48 hours from IHC to resolve sit-in issue peacefully : Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Monday said the government had sought 48 hours from Islamabad High Court (IHC) to resolve the sit-in issue being held at Faizabad Intersection since last two weeks by a religious group Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (SAW) through peaceful means.

“I hope the government would be successful in dialogues with protestors and find an amicable and peaceful solution to the matter,” he informed media after appearing before the court.

The minister said the country could not afford this any longer as our enemies were using this crisis to defame Pakistan globally. The basic objective of our enemies was to destabilize Pakistan, he added.

He said he had apprised the court that being a sensitive matter, the government was showing patience towards protestors as it did not want any mishandling in this regards.

He said a meeting of Ulema and Mashaikh had also been convened for consultations and to address the matter in a peaceful manner.

The government was alive to sufferings of people of twin cities and hoped about breakthrough within next 48 hours.

“We request protestors to end the protest as they have got registered their protest. Parliament has already made finality

of Prophethood law foolproof and strong,” he said.