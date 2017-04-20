Govt saves billions from new power plants: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Minister of State for Water and Power Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali on Thursday said the present government had saved billions of rupees from new power plants with corruption of not even one rupee.

Responding to a calling attention notice, the minister said the government was converting the diesel power plants into coal and gas and after their conversion, the tariff would be decreased by Rs 6 to 7.

He said there was a shortfall of 3000 megawatts due to maintenance of power plants, which would be overcome by the first week of the May.

Earlier Senator Mohsin Aziz drew the attention of the minister towards the high electricity tariff for new power projects, which, he said, would have negative impact on the viability of industrial sector as well as on exports.