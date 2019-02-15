Govt reviewing education methods to adopt latest development skills: President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said the government was reviewing education methods in the country to align them with latest development skills and tools based on technology.

In a meeting with Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Coded-Minds Omar Farooqui, who called on him here, he said the government considered digitalization as a catalyst to achieve transparency, efficiency and endeavors to build a culture of innovation and research.