Govt. reviewing discriminatory laws against women: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
on Wednesday said his government was working on key human rights
priority areas concerning women including formulation of national
policy guidelines on gender-based violence and reviewing
discriminatory laws against women.
In his message on International Women’s Day, the Prime
Minister said the government had taken several initiatives including
policy changes, legal reforms, access to justice, protection of
women, children, minorities and vulnerable populations.
He mentioned in this regard the establishment of new crisis
centers and strengthening of existing services at district,
provincial and federal levels.
He said the theme of the Day – ‘Women in the Changing World of
Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030’ calls for accelerating the 2030 Agenda
towards an effective implementation of existing and new commitments
on gender equality, women’s empowerment and human rights.
The Prime Minister said the Constitution of Pakistan supports
the equal status of women and Article 18 of the Constitution
provides equal space to women in every lawful profession, while
Article 25 lays down the principles of non-discrimination and
affirmative action in their case.
He said Pakistan was making wholehearted efforts to honour and
implement its international commitments.
He mentioned that the Government of Pakistan had ratified
seven Core Human Rights Conventions including the Convention on
Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).
“It is a national obligation to provide for the participation
of women at every level to make them valuable and productive members
of society,” he said.
Nawaz Sharif said to further strengthen democratic norms, the
government was committed to increasing women participation in
general elections.
It would not only enhance public representation, but will also
instill voting culture in our young generation, he added.
The Prime Minister said the government was also working to
ensure broad-based inclusion of women rights in every sphere and at
all levels.
“Women of Pakistan have accomplished great successes in the
field of entrepreneurship, Information Technology, science and
technology, education, film-making, politics and have held high
positions in government and also in various international
organizations,” he said.
The Prime Minister said in the wake of the 18th Constitutional
Amendment, the provincial governments had the responsibility to make
every effort for the promotion and protection of women’s rights and
the federal government would provide full support.
He called upon all relevant quarters including civil society,
philanthropists, media and the corporate sector to continue working
hand-in-hand with the government in providing an enabling
environment for women in Pakistan.
