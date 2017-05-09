Govt restored lights of Karachi: Mushahid Ullah

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)
Senator Mushahid ullah Khan on Tuesday said the government had
restored the lights of Karachi by taking effective measures against criminal elements.
Talking to PTV, he said PML-N government had launched
several welfare projects across the country which would be
completed soon.
He said the government had reduced considerably the power load-
shedding in the country and the rest would be completed eliminated in 2018 after completion of many energy projects.
The senator said PML-N leadership had never adopted any
discriminatory policy against any province.
He said the opposition was feared of the development agenda of
PML-N and the popularity of its leadership among masses.
Replying to a question, he said PML-N would win the general
elections of 2018 due to its performance, adding the prime
minister believed in action rather than giving only statements.
He said the people of the country were disappointed from the
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) way of politics and its government
had failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa where they were
enjoying the power.
