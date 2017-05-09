Govt restored lights of Karachi: Mushahid Ullah

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

Senator Mushahid ullah Khan on Tuesday said the government had

restored the lights of Karachi by taking effective measures against criminal elements.

Talking to PTV, he said PML-N government had launched

several welfare projects across the country which would be

completed soon.

He said the government had reduced considerably the power load-

shedding in the country and the rest would be completed eliminated in 2018 after completion of many energy projects.

The senator said PML-N leadership had never adopted any

discriminatory policy against any province.

He said the opposition was feared of the development agenda of

PML-N and the popularity of its leadership among masses.

Replying to a question, he said PML-N would win the general

elections of 2018 due to its performance, adding the prime

minister believed in action rather than giving only statements.

He said the people of the country were disappointed from the

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) way of politics and its government

had failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa where they were

enjoying the power.