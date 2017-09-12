Govt releases Rs93mln for Revenue Division Projects

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): The government has so far released

Rs93 million for various projects of Revenue Division under the

Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current financial

year (2017-18).

In total the government has earmarked Rs790.100 million for

Revenue Division Projects in the federal PSDP for the current year,

with foreign component of Rs105 million, according to official

sources.

As per the breakup figures, the government released Rs35

million for Development of Integrated Transit Trade Management

System (ITTMS) under Asian Development Bank Regional Improving

Border Service Project.

In total Rs255.377 million have been earmarked for this

project in the current fiscal year with foreign component of Rs100

million.

The total cost of the project has been estimated at Rs31,626

million, according to data of Ministry of Planning, Development and

Reform.

The government also released Rs40 million for establishment of

Inland Revenue Offices in Pakistan for which an amount of Rs148

million have been sanctioned in the current PSDP.

An amount of Rs15 million has been released for project for

security improvement in Karachi Port and Port Qasim for Installation

of three fixed and one Mobile Scanner.

In total Rs55 million have been earmarked for the project in

PSDP2016-17 including Rs5 million assistance of JICA.

The government also released Rs3 million for construction of

Regional Tax Office at Dera Ismail Khan, for which Rs10 million have

been earmarked in the current PSDP.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has so far

released over Rs 132.87 billion under PSDP for the fiscal year

2017-18 for various ongoing and new schemes against their total

allocations of Rs.1001 billion.

The released funds include Rs 34.59 billion for federal

ministries and Rs 14.767 billion for special areas, according to

latest data of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan has been following a

proper mechanism for the release of funds and accordingly funds are

released as per given mechanism.

The commission releases 20% of funds in first quarter (July

September), 20% in second quarter (October December), 25% third

quarter (January March) and 35% in fourth quarter (April June).