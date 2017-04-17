Gov’t releases Rs 549.98 bln for development projects

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): The federal government Monday released

Rs 549.98 billion for different social sector developmental

projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2016-17 as

against the total allocations of Rs 800 billion.

According to latest data released by ministry of Planning, the

government released Rs 17.979 billion for Pakistan Atomic Energy

Commission (PAEC) against its total allocation of Rs 27.690 billion.

The government also released Rs 166.201 billion for

infrastructure and development projects under National Highway

Authority (NHA) against its total allocation of Rs 188 billion.

In addition, an amount of Rs 121.271 billion was released for Water

and Power Development Authority (Power Sector) and other power

sector projects against the total allocation of Rs 130 billion

for current fiscal year to overcome the shortage of energy in the

country.

Meanwhile, a sum of Rs 11.913 billion was released for

Water and Power Division (Water sector) projects for building the

mega water reservoirs as compared to total allocation of Rs 31.716

billion.

About Rs 13.347 billion have been released for Higher Education

Commission as compared to its total allocation of Rs 21.486 billion.

Similarly an amount of Rs 5.459 billion has been provided to

Housing and Works Division against the allocations of Rs 7.687

billion while an amount of Rs 2.979 billion was released for

Finance Division out of total Rs 9.4337 billion.

The government released Rs 9.608 billion for Interior Division

against its total allocation of Rs 11.568 billion while an amount of

Rs 20.98 billion was released for National Health Services, Regulations

and Coordination Division out of its total allocations of Rs 24.951

billion.

The government released Rs 51.734 billion for Special

Federal Development Programme for Temporary Displaced Persons (TDPs)

and Security Enhancement under current year’s development programme

for the rehabilitations of TDPs.

The government released Rs 13.187 billion for Azad Jammu

and Kashmir (Block and other projects), Rs 9.64 billion for

Gilgit-Baltistan (Block and Other Projects) and Rs 21.462 billion

for SAFRON/FATA (Block and Other projects).

The Planning Commission of Pakistan followed a

proper mechanism to release funds.

The commission releases 20 percent funds in first quarter

(July-September), 20 percent in second quarter (October-December),

third quarter and 30 percent each in third quarter (January-March)

and fourth quarter (April-June).