Govt releases Rs 479.018 bln for development projects

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): The federal government has released

Rs 479.018 billion for different social sector developmental

projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2016-17 as

against the total allocations of Rs 800 billion.

According to data released by ministry of Planning, up to

March 2017, the government released Rs 17.251 billion for

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) against its total

allocations of Rs 27.690 billion.

The government also released Rs 148.817 billion for

infrastructure and development projects under National Highway

Authority (NHA) against its total allocation of Rs 188 billion for

FY 2016-17.

In addition, Rs 104.376 billion have been released for Water

and Power Development Authority (Power Sector) and other power

sector projects as against the total allocation of Rs 130 billion

for current fiscal year to overcome the shortage of energy in the

country.

Meanwhile, a sum of Rs 9.305 billion has been released for

Water and Power Division (Water sector) projects for building the

mega water reservoirs as compared to total allocations of Rs 31.716

billion in federal PSDP 2016-17.

About Rs 8.5487 billion have been released for Higher

Education Commission as compared to its total allocation of Rs

21.486 billion for the year 2016-17.

Similarly an amount of Rs 4.658 billion has been provided to

Housing and Works Division against the allocations of Rs 7.687

bln while an amount of Rs 2.4439 bln has been released for

Finance Division out of total Rs 9.4337 billion.

According to the data, the government released Rs 9.568

billion for Interior Division against its total allocations of Rs

11.568 billion while an amount of Rs 9.7596 billion has been

released for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination

Division out of its total allocations of Rs 24.951 billion.

The government has released Rs 51.734 billion for Special

Federal Development Programme for Temporary Displaced Persons (TDPs)

and Security Enhancement under current year’s development programme

for the rehabilitations of TDPs.

The government also released Rs 12.7038 billion for Azad Jammu

and Kashmir (Block and other projects), Rs 4.74 billion for

Gilgit-Baltistan (Block and Other Projects) and Rs 15.1458 billion

for SAFRON/FATA (Block and Other projects).

The Planning Commission of Pakistan has been following a

proper mechanism to release funds.

The commission releases 20 percent funds in first quarter

(July-September), 20 percent in second quarter (October-December),

third quarter and 30 percent each in third quarter (January-March)

and fourth quarter (April-June).