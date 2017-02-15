Gov’t releases Rs 427.463 bln under PSDP

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): The federal government has released over Rs 427.463 billion for different social sector developmental projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2016-17 as against the total allocations of Rs 800 billion.

The data released by ministry of Planning revealed that the government released Rs 17.2516 billion till February 10 for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) against its total allocations of Rs. 27.690 billion.

The government also released Rs 111.4124 billion for infrastructure and development projects under National Highway Authority (NHA) against its total allocation of Rs 188 billion for FY 2016-17.

In addition, Rs 94.7 billion have been released for Water and Power Development Authority (Power Sector) and other power sector

projects as against the total allocation of Rs 130 billion for current fiscal year to overcome the shortage of energy in the country.

Meanwhile, a sum of Rs 9.063 billion has been released for Water and Power Division (Water sector) projects for building the mega water reservoirs as compared to total allocations of Rs 31.716 billion in federal PSDP 2016-17.

About Rs 8.5487 billion have been released for Higher Education Commission as compared to its total allocation of Rs 21.486 billion for the year 2016-17.

Similarly an amount of Rs 4.013 billion has been provided to Housing and Works Division against the allocations of Rs 7.687 billion while an amount of Rs 2.4439 billion has been released for Finance Division out of total Rs 9.4337 billion.

According to the data, the government released Rs 9.43 billion for Interior Division against its total allocations of Rs 11.568 billion while an amount of Rs 9.7596 billion has been released for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division out of its total allocations of Rs 24.951 billion.

The government has released Rs 51.403 billion for Special Federal Development Programme for Temporary Displaced Persons (TDPs)

and Security Enhancement under current year’s development programme for the rehabilitations of TDPs.

The government also released Rs 12.5838 billion for Azad Jammu

and Kashmir (Block and other projects), Rs 4.74 billion for

Gilgit-Baltistan (Block and Other Projects) and Rs 15.1458 billion

for SAFRON/FATA (Block and Other projects).

The Planning Commission of Pakistan has been following a proper mechanism to release funds.

The commission releases 20 percent funds in first quarter (July-September), 20 percent in second quarter (October-December),

third quarter and 30 percent each in third quarter (January-March)

and fourth quarter (April-June).