Govt releases Rs 400 mln for water treatment plant at Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):The federal government has released Rs 400 million under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2018-19 for the project of necessary facilities of fresh water treatment, water supply and distribution in Gwadar to fulfill the fresh water requirements of the port city.

For this project, the government had allocated a total of Rs 1000 million for the year 2018-19 while a foreign aid worth of Rs 200 million would also be spent on this project during the year, a latest data issued by ministry of Planning, Development, and Reform said.