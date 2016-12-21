Govt releases Rs 18.8mln for Narcotics control projects

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): The government has so far released Rs18.8

million for various projects of Narcotics Control Division against the total allocations of Rs218.425 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2016-17.

The amount would be spent on five projects of the division, total cost

of which has been estimated at Rs4917.2 billion, according to the data of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

According to breakup figures, an amount of Rs6.8 million has been

released for Khybe Area Development Project FATA (Jamrud, Khyber Agency) out of its total allocations of Rs37 million earmarked in the federal PSDP with Rs20 million as foreign component.

The government also released Rs4.8 million for Bajaur Area Development Project (Bajaur Agency) for which Rs42 million have been allocated in PSDP including Rs30 million foreign component.

An amount of Rs4.8 has also been released for Mohmand Area Development Project (MG) Located at Mohmand Agency, FATA.

In total allocations of Rs30 million have been earmarked for this project in the PSDP 2016-17, which also include foreign component of Rs30 million.

As many as Rs2.4 million have been released for Kala Dhaka Area Development Project in District Torghar for which an amount of Rs37 million have been allocated in the federal budget.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has so far released Rs 279.57 billion for different social sector developmental projects so far under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2016 17 as against total allocation of Rs 800 billion.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan has been following a proper mechanism to release funds.

The commission releases 20 percent of funds in first quarter (July

September), 20 percent in second quarter (October December), 30 percent in 3rd quarter (January March) and 30 percent in fourth quarter (April June).