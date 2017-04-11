Govt releases over Rs2.979bln for Finance Division projects

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP): The government has so far released Rs 2,979 million for various projects of Finance Division out of its total allocations of Rs 9,433 million earmarked under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2016-17.

Out of the total funds released, Rs700 million have been released for Gawadar Development Authority out of its total allocations of Rs1000 million.

An amount of Rs 500 million has been released for Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) Karachi out of its total allocations of Rs1000 million allocated in the federal PSDP.

The project is being executed on 50:50 cost sharing basis, according to data of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms.

The government released Rs163 million for construction of Flyover at Koyala Phattak, Samangli Road Quetta.

According to the data, the federal government provided an amount of Rs280 million for Greater Karachi Sewerage out of its 33 percent expenditure share in the project.

The government released Rs160 million for Khyber Institute of Child Health and Children Hospital (District Peshawar) out of its total allocations of Rs 400 while Rs 100 million have been provided for widening and carpeting of Booni-Buzand Torkhow Road Chitral out of its total allocations of Rs250 for PSDP 2016-17.

The government has also released Rs 80 million for construction of fish landing jetty and allied harbor facilities at Pishukan Gwadar while an amount of Rs 80 million have been provided for construction of fish landing jetty and allied harbor facilities at Surbandar East Bay Gwadar.

The federal government would be sharing 80 percent cost of both these projects, the official data revealed.

An amount of Rs58 million has been released for construction of Eastern and expansion of Southern sewerage treatment plants under Hyderabad package while Rs70 million have been provided for construction and improvement of roads in urban areas of Hyderabad district.

As many as Rs172 billion have been provided for Phase-II of Debt for Education SWAP-II (German Assisted) while an amount of Rs59 have been released for capacity building of teachers training institutions and training of elementary school teachers in Punjab.

The government also released Rs175 million for automation project of Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS), Islamabad while Rs161 million have been released for Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Mother and Child Healthcare Center, Nawabshah city.

An amount of Rs160 million have been released for Khyber Institute of Child Health and Children Hospital, Peshawar while Rs41 million have been released for up-gradation and modernization of Pakistan Mint Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has so far released about Rs549.979 billion for various ongoing and new projects of all the ministries and divisions under PSDP 2016-17 out of its total Rs800 billion allocations.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan has been following a proper mechanism for the release of funds and accordingly funds are released as per given mechanism.

The commission releases 20% of funds in first quarter (July-September), 20% in second quarter (October-December), 30% third quarter(January-March) and 30% in fourth quarter (April-June).