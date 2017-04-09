Govt released funds for projects in Pasrur: Zahid Hamid

SIALKOT, April 9 (APP): Federal Minister for Law and Climate Change Zahid Hamid on Sunday said the government had released a special grant of Rs 80 million for the early upgradation of a basic health unit (BHU) Chawinda to the THQ level.

Talking to the newsmen at Chawinda, Pasur, he said the PML-N government had also approved a project to estbalish 250-bed Nawaz Sharif Hospital at Tharo Mandi village (in Pasrur tehsil) for providing the best medical and health facilities to the masses.

The minister said the government had allocated a special grant of Rs 3.25 billion for the early reconstruction and dualization of main Sialkot-Pasrur Road, Rs 1.30 billion for the reconstruction and widening of Daska-Pasrur Road and Rs 350 million had been allocated for constructing Pasrur-Kalaaswala Road and Pasrur-Dhoda Road.

He added that the government had also released a grant of Rs 60 million for providing gas to people in four villages – Ramkey, Punwana, Noul and Killeywali of Union Council Maalipur, Pasrur tehsil.

He said the construction work of the projects would start very soon.

President PML-N Youth Wing Overseas Ali Zahid Hamid and party workers were also present.