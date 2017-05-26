Govt reintroduces 1999 scheme for welfare of widows

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Minister for Finance Mohammad Ishaq

Dar on Friday announced that the government of Pakistan Muslim

League Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to reintroduce a scheme of 1999 to give concession to widows in payment of loan.

In his budget speech 2017-18 in National Assembly here, he

said that under the scheme the Mortgage dues of widows from House

Building Finance Corporation would be paid by the government.

The government has also decided to increase the limit of loan

payment from 0.3 million to 0.5 million.

The scheme would be applicable only for those widows who have

not married again.