Govt put country on path to progress: minister

FAISALABAD, Mar 22 (APP): State Minister for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan on Thursday said the PML-N government had put the country on the path to progress and prosperity and the nation would get its fruits very soon.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of the First Pakistan Halal Assembly 2018 organized by the Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) in collaboration with Pak-China Agriculture Forum at GCUF here.

“Our elders have created Pakistan after laying down unprecedented sacrifices while the PML-N government has dragged the country out of crises and put it on the road to progress and prosperity,” he said.

He said the PML-N government had the credit to launch China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project which had changed destiny of Pakistan after linking it with international market.

He said that due to the best policies of the PML-N government, special economic zones were being set up besides establishment of 51 new industries and two vehicle plants.

He also paid tribute to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said that he had taken revolutionary steps for improvement in education,agriculture and health sectors.

He said the Punjab government had earmarked billions of rupees for endowment fund which would be provided in shape of scholarships to talented and needy students for higher education.

The minister also advised students to concentrate on studies and play their dynamic role in promotion of Halal food industry.

He said that before 2013, the country was plunged into darkness besides rampant occurrence of terrorism incidents.

However, due to sincere efforts of the PML-N leadership, menace of terrorism was eliminated besides overcoming loadshedding and now in all parts of the country people were enjoying electricity supply,he added.

On this occasion, State Minister for Maritime Affairs Chaudhary Jaffar Iqbal said that Pakistan is rich with fertile land. The new generation especially graduates should come forward and prove their mettle by conducting marvelous research for enhancing Halal food and agriculture products.

He said:” Pakistan is an agrarian country and Halal food industry depends on agriculture, therefore, we should avail the opportunity of agrarian land and produce maximum Halal food items for meeting our domestic needs as well as enhancing its exports”.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor GCUF Prof Dr Muhammad Ali presented welcome address.