Govt put country on way to progress: Barjees Tahir

SHEIKHUPURA/SAFDARABAD,Jan 13 (APP): Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Barjees Tahir on Friday said the government had put the country on way to progress and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a public meeting at Sangla Hill, the minister said the government had taken revolutionary measures to strengthen national economy and the international community was also acknowledging and appreciating the economic policies of the PML N government. He added that the stock market of the country had become the best one in Asia and the foreign reserves were touching the highest level in history of the country.

The minister said a huge investment was being made under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which would be equally beneficial for all regions of the country.

The federal minister said a peaceful environment in the country had been restored due to the best strategy of the government and fruitful efforts and great sacrifices of the armed forces.

He said the loadshedding issue would be resolved once for all in the next year after completion of several energy projects which would add 10,000 megawatts electricity in the national grid.

Barjees Tahir said gas supply was being provided in NA 135 and dozens of roads were being carpeted in the constituency to facilitate people.

He said the PML N government believed in selfless service of the masses, that’s why people of Sangla Hill reposed their confidence on the PML N leadership in local bodies election.

He added that local bodies representatives would serve the masses and resolve their problems at their doorstep as per the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The minister said the PTI chief Imran Khan and his associates were not happy with progress of the country and welfare of the people and they had been creating hurdles in the way of progress, but, he added, the conscious people of the country would foil anti progress agenda of the PTI by defeating it in the next general elections.

He said the PML N would win the next general elections with a thumping majority.