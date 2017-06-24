Govt put country on path of economic growth: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): Minister for Commerce Khurram
Dastgir Saturday said the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had put the country on the path of rapid economic growth and prosperity.
He said “In 2013, the country was facing terrorism, load-
shedding and economic instability, but today the situation is
better due to prudent policies of the PML-N government,” Radio
Pakistan reported.
He said the government was taking concrete steps to enhance
tobacco production in Malakand Division and Bajaur Agency.
Tobacco growers were provided latest technology to increase
per acre yield, he added.
Khurram Dastgir said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would
usher a new era of progress and prosperity in the region.
The Minister announced forty-five to sixty percent increase
in salaries of Pakistan Tobacco Board employees.
