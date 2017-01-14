Govt providing relief to farmers: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): Spokesman of the Prime Minister Dr

Musadik Malik has said that the government was providing

relief to farmers and giving subsidy on fertilizers.

Farmers were backbone of the economy and cultural

heritage, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said Rs 28 billion had been allocated to provide

subsidy on fertilizers.

He said fertilizers were being utilized more than the

capacity due to which the facility of subsidy had to be removed.

He said the prime minister took notice and issued directives

to consult the provinces for restoration of the subsidy.

He said there was no U-turn taken by the government on

subsidy matter.

The advisor said the farmers would not face any problem

regarding subsidy on fertilizers.

Dr Musadik Malik said 50 per cent subsidy had been

provided by the provinces and the same was given by the central

government but the provinces were reluctant to release the amount.

He said the present government was taking all important

steps to facilitate farmers.