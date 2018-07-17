Govt providing full security to all election candidates: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Syed Ali Zafar has said that the government is determined to ensure free, fair and transparent polls in the country and is providing full security to all the election candidates.

Terrorists were trying to sabotage the election process but they would never succeed in their nefarious designs as

the nation stood united, he said talking to PTV.

The minister said the Election Commission of Pakistan was working independently and elections would be held as per schedule.

He stressed that the cooperation of political parties with the ECP was imperative to ensure peaceful campaign and peaceful conduct of the election. The political parties should give prior information about their gatherings, rallies and processions to the local administration so that necessary security arrangements could be made, he added.