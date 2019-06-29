LAHORE, Jun 29 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

government has put in place comprehensive measures for providing all facilities to Sikh yatrees.

Visa services and security besides other services would also be considered for the Sikh

pilgrims, he said.

Talking to the media on the occasion of 180th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh at Gurdwara Dera Sahib,

he said Maharaja Ranjeet Singh promoted religious harmony and mutual respect.