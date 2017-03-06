Govt provides Rs 25bln for construction of Lowari Tunnel

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): The federal government has provided

rupees twenty-five billion for construction of Lowari Tunnel during last three years.

According to Radio Pakistan’s official sources, the project would be completed in next four months and opened to all kind of traffic.

It would give free access to the people of Chitral who remain disconnected from rest of the country in extreme weather conditions.

Meanwhile, 106MW Golan-Gol Hydro Power Project in Chitral district is also under construction.

It’s completion would facilitate establishment of industrial units and eradicate poverty in the areas.