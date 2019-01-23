Govt provides justice to Sahiwal tragedy victims: CM Buzdar

LAHORE, Jan 23 (APP):Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said, the Punjab government had fulfilled its promise made with the family of the Sahiwal tragedy by providing prompt justice within 72 hours.

In a statement issued here, he said there was no room for violators of law in new Pakistan, adding the Punjab government was committed to its promise of providing justice; responsible persons had been identified in the light of initial JIT report and legal action had been initiated against them.