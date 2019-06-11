ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP):Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar on Tuesday said that the government has proposed mega development schemes for far-flung areas of erstwhile FATA and Balochistan in the budget 2019-20.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, the minister said that an amount of Rs 152 billion has been allocated for erstwhile FATA and assured that the government will also implement the decision of allocating Rs 1,000 billion as agreed amount for erstwhile FATA in 10 years.

He said that Karachi is a major city and an amount of Rs 43 billion has been allocated for Karachi city where nine mega projects will be initiated besides Kamyab Jawan programme.

He said that measures have been adopted to generate revenues for allocation of funds for development schemes throughout the country particularly in less developed areas.