Govt promotes three Air officers as Air Marshal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):The Government has promoted Air Vice Marshal Syed Noman Ali, Air Vice Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar and Air Vice Marshal Javad Saeed to the rank of Air Marshal.

Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali, was commissioned in GD (P) branch of Pakistan Air Force in April, 1986. He is a qualified flying instructor. During his illustrious career, he has commanded Combat Commanders’ School and an Operational Air Base.

In his staff appointments, he has served as Director Operations and Personal Staff Officer to Chief of the Air Staff, Inspector General Air Force, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Operations), Chief Project Director JF-17 at Air Headquarters Islamabad.

He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College, Air War College (USA), and National Defence University.

In recognition of his meritorious services, he has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i- Imtiaz (Military), said a PAF press release issued here on Tuesday.

Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar was commissioned in GD (P) branch of Pakistan Air Force in April, 1986. During his dazzling career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron an Operational Air Base and regional air command.

In his staff appointments, he has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operation Research & Development), Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Training Officers) and Director General Projects at Air Headquarters Islamabad.

He has also served as Additional Secretary at Ministry of Defence. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College and Royal College of Defence Studies, UK.

In recognition of his outstanding services, he has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Marshal Javad Saeed was commissioned in GD (P) branch of Pakistan Air Force in November, 1986.

During his distinguished career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, Fighter Wing, an Operational Air Base and regional air command.

In his staff appointments, he has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operations) and Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Operations) at Air Headquarters Islamabad.

He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College and National Defence University.

In recognition of his commendable services, he has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).