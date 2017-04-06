Govt, private sector partnership to improve health, education facilities: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP): State Minister for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday said

that the government in partnership with private sector had taken

myriad of measures to raise standards of health and education

facilities for the people.

She was speaking at an event organized to mark

World Health Day here at Shifa International Hospital.

Theme of the day was “Depression – Let’s Talk.” The

minister said that the government could not do everything on its

own and needed assistance of private sector to achieve economic

growth and to improve facilities in the

domain of health, education and infrastructure.

Marriyum underlined the need for strong public private

partnership to overcome challenges in health sector. She

said, “Pakistan cannot move ahead without a healthy population.

Progress of Pakistan is linked to youth which is healthy and

eats nutritious food.”

She said that access to health, prevention and treatment

were important components of a comprehensive

health programme. Pakistan was faced with the problem of

malnutrition and stunting among children which

caused irreversible brain and physical deficiency, she noted.

Minister of state observed that people had stopped eating

organic and pure diet and opted for unsafe products. The government

had been taking measures to address issues of malnutrition,

she added.

Marriyum said that Pakistanis were a resilient

nation and remained steadfast in an environment of conflict

and terrorism for 35 years. She said that people of Pakistan

were so fearless that they rushed to help victims

immediately after bomb blasts whereas in similar incidents in

Europe, the people stayed away from public places for months.

She observed that there was a time when unit of family and

traditional values were intact and members of a family supported

each other and whole neighbor-hood took care of children living in the community. Then things changed and one of the problems was

that excessive use of electronic gadgets

kept children away from emotional and human contact, she

mentioned.

She said mental health was closely linked to strong family

bonds and traditional values. The minister urged media to play its

role to make people aware about benefits of traditional way of

family life and healthy eating habits as it was step towards

creating a society where people were strong both

mentally and physically.

She remarked “This is the path to get

rid of diseases afflicting the body and mind.”

She said that Prime Minister’s Healthcare Programme

was the largest in Asia which had brought together public and

private sector to provide medical facilities to the vulnerable

sections of society. Prime Minister’s

Education Reforms Programme would bring changes in curriculum to

teach youth about civic values and character building, she added.

Marriyum commended efforts of Shifa Hospital to educate

people about healthy lifestyles and preventive measures to

ward off diseases like depression. The minister gave away

shields to prominent cooking expert Dr

Kokab Khawaja, art teacher Farah Mehmood and others for judging

cooking and poster making competitions.

Earlier prizes were given to winners of the cooking and

poster Competition Chief Executive Officer Dr Manzoor H Qazi

and Chief Operating Officer Aziz Jan and other medical

professionals of Shifa Hospital talked about ways to fight

off depression and leading a life filled with happiness.