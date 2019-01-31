Govt presented people friendly Finance Supplementary Bill 2019: Zain Qureshi

MULTAN, Jan 31 (APP)::Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi said the incumbent government had presented people friendly Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 and the people from all walks of life hailed it.

In a statement issued by Babul Quresh, here on Thursday, he said the government had controlled the country’s falling economy during five months short period.