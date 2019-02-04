Govt, political leadership fully support Kashmiris struggle for freedom: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, Feb 05 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said the government, political leadership and people of Pakistan had

same voice on the issue of Kashmir and there were no two opinions that the issue should be resolved according to resolutions of United Nations and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

In a message on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on February 5, he said the people and institutions of Pakistan fully support struggle of Kashmiris for independence and pay tribute to them for the sacrifices rendered by them.

He said the day was observed to express solidarity with the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir who were giving sacrifices of life and property. Pakistanis and Kashmiris on this day highlight the Kashmir dispute at the national and international level.