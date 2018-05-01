Govt policies aimed at protecting laborers’ rights: President

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain has said that the policies of the incumbent government were aimed at protecting the rights of labourers in accordance with the Islamic teachings and international laws.

In his message to the nation on International Labour Day observed globally on May 1, the president said the government has proposed a reasonable increase in the wages of the workers in the recent budget, which manifested government’s passion for the development and well-being of this sector.

He said the day is observed as symbol of protecting workers’ rights throughout the world. It is

also a day to pledge that the workers would perform their duties for national development and prosperity with sincerity and the employer will also ensure payment of wages on time both at state and non-state levels.

In the Pakistani society, he said the relation between the employer and the worker is based on the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) which calls for paying the wages to the worker well on time which is considered as a golden principle for an agreement to protect workers’ rights.

He said that he felt delighted to tell his countrymen as well as the the world community that all the policies of the Pakistan’s government are based on the very golden rule, which is also protected by the country’s constitution.

President Mamnoon said the government is also executing various projects for welfare of the local as well as the overseas workers for the development and stability of the country as their remittances contribute to the economic stability.

He also lauded the role of brave workers who play a fundamental role in the struggle for the national development.

The president hoped that that Pakistani workers would continue contributing to the development of the country.