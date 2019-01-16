Govt plans to start heritage survey in country: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said the government has planned to start heritage survey in collaboration with UNESCO across the country.
Addressing an award distribution ceremony of Mitsubishi Asian Children’s Enikki Festa 2017-18, he urged the students to promote their own culture and traditions like Japan.
