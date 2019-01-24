Govt plans to initiate Roshan Pakistan project to solorise 30,000 tubewells of Balochistan, Senat told

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar Wednesday said the government was planning to initiate a Roshan Pakistan project in Balochistan to solorise over 30,000 tubewells of the province within a short span of time.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice moved by Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi seeking the attention of the minister for “reducing the size of Public Sector Development Programs (PSDP) from Rs 950 billion to Rs 675 billion for Balochistan, affecting the health, education, infrastructure and communication sectors at large”, he said the government was ready to incorporate the unapproved projects worth Rs 60.40 billion in the next budget of 2019-20.