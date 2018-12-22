Govt plans to ease visa policy for 55 countries to revive tourism: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the government had a plan to ease visa policy for 55 countries to revive tourism in Pakistan.

Talking to Reuters, he said in an attempt to revive tourism, Pakistan was planning to ease visa restrictions for visitors from 55 countries.

The minister said the government was reviewing the visa policies. “We are trying to bring 55 countries into a visa-free region, which includes most of the European countries.”

Earlier this month, Portugal declared Pakistan safe for travel and Fawad Chaudhry is happy about it. “I’m happy our (travel) advisories are changing,” he added.