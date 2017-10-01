Govt plans reconstruction, modernization of BOI

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP): The government is working on a plan for
reconstruction and modernization of Board of Investment (BOI) for
introducing the best international practices to provide conducive
environment for investment.
In this regard, consultative committee had been formed, which
consists of senior officials of establishment division and BOI to
review and execute the reconstruction plan of BOI on modern lines,
Chairman of consultative committee of reconstruction and Spokesman
of Board of Investment (BOI) Shah Jahan Shah told APP here.
According to plan, BOI wanted to hire experts to deal with
different sectors including legal, export, investment, Special
Economic Zones (SEZs) and marketing and branding experts to enhance
the capacity and modernization of the institution, he said.
He said that experts for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would
be hired for initiating the projects to attract investment and
provide conducive business environment.
Replying to a question, he said that Investment Facilities
Center (IFCs) would also be established in Karachi, Lahore,
Islamabad and Peshawar to provide modern facilities to investors.
SEZs investors would get the facility for plant and machinery
import without customs duty in all four provinces of the country.
The spokesman of BOI said that all steps would be taken for
the industrial growth in the country.
He suggested Pakistani investors should go for joint ventures
with foreign investors to learn the international best practices
of managerial skills and technology.
He said that Special Economic Zones would lead to create
employment opportunities and development in the area.
The government has identified 46 economic zones through out
the country in different regions. Seven of the economic zones are
approved.
He said, “We are committed to facilitate the foreign investors
in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).”
Three each SEZs would be established in Punjab, Sindh and
one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.
BOI spokesman said that nine prioritized industrial zones had
been proposed for high tech industry meant to enhance the export
and employment opportunities to the people in the country.
