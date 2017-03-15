Govt planning to establish university, sub campus in each district: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP): Minister for Education and Professional Training Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman Wednesday informed the Senate the government has planned to establish either a university or sub campus of public sector university in each district across the country in phases.

During question hour in the House, the minister said the university or sub campus will be established under the government Vision-2025 through the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

He said that phase-I of umbrella project titled â€œEstablishment of sub campuses of Public Sector Universities at District Level was considered by Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in its meeting last year and recommended to ECNEC.

Baligh ur Rehman said the estimated cost of the project was Rs. 5.6 billion with an allocation of Rs. 350 million for the current financial year as total implementation period for the project is 36 months.

Furthermore, he said the projects are also included in PSDP 2016-17 for establishment of a university or a sub campus where at present no university or sub campus exists.

In this regard, University of Gwadar will be established and campuses of Sardar Bahadur Women University Quetta will be set up at Pishin and Khuzdar, Agriculture College at Dera Murad Jamali and BUITEMS sub campus at Zhob.

To a question, the minister said that first Women University was established in the era of the Pakistan Muslim Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab and the suit was followed by other provinces.

Baligh ur Rehman said the government was considering to establish a Women University in the Federal Capital to facilitate the female students.

The minister said that to establish university in Gwadar was priority of the present government that will also be reflected in the next budget.